Regulations in place to manage asbestos presence in hospitals - GP Health Dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health said the presence of asbestos in some of its hospitals does not mean that patients' lives are at risk.

The department responded to a letter written by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to the Gauteng Legislature, flagging at least 14 healthcare facilities where it claimed patients and staff were exposed to asbestos.

The DA said there are still many clinics and hospitals across the province that have asbestos hazards.

But the Health Department's Motalatale Modiba said that asbestos has been historically used in the construction of buildings.

“The existence of asbestos in facilities does not automatically pose a risk to disease or injury, in that the structures themselves are not necessarily unlawful.

“There are regulations on managing the risk in the short and long term, which the department complies with.”

But the DA's Gauteng shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom, said that the risk of asbestos exposure at hospitals is unacceptable.

“The problem is that there’s very poor maintenance of our hospitals and we need to make sure that there’s proper mitigation measures so that patients and staff are not adversely affected by these asbestos hazards.”