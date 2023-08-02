Police arrest over 20 undocumented nationals in Riverlea

A spate of shootings between two rival zama zama gangs left at least five people dead in Riverlea, with the community taking to the streets on Monday calling for government intervention.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 20 undocumented nationals, many believed to be working as zama zamas were arrested in Riverlea on Wednesday.

This as police deployed various tactical units to the area to conduct search-and-seizure operations.

The community of Riverlea has been engulfed in fear following a recent spate of shootings between two rival zama zama gangs.

On Monday, the community blocked off various roads in the area, calling for government intervention.

Empty gas cylinders used in the illegal process of refining gold, gas bottles and gold dust were seized by police during their operations.

“The police have since the early hours of this [Wednesday} morning been walking the streets of Zamimpilo Informal Settlement wherein they are engaging with the community. So far, the police have confiscated gas bottles as well as phendukas," said police spokesperson, Brenda Muridili.

On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area and addressed a large crowd promising that police would be deployed within 24 hours to restore calm to the area.

Many residents believe Cele jumped the gun with his statements, giving the zama zamas a heads up to hide their weapons.