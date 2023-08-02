NPA tracking person who filmed N1 assault

On Tuesday, the 8 accused VIP Protection Unit members were released on bail due to the State's failure to secure a statement from the person who witnessed and filmed the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - The state has begun the process of tracking down the motorist who filmed the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile assaulting South Africans on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

The eight suspended South African Police Service (Saps) VIP Protection Unit members were all released on bail on Tuesday.

In her ruling, magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe listed the State's failure to secure a statement from the person who witnessed and filmed the incident as the reason for granting the accused bail.

READ MORE:

"The person that sent the video footage to one of our witnesses, we have indicated as the State that they prefer to remain anonymous,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

“However, they are known to the State through the witness that they sent the video to. Yes, we are yet to consult with them."

Mjonondwane said they are also making progress with finding the person who sent a threatening SMS to the person who posted a clip of the incident on social media.

"We are alleging that a burner phone was used. Hence, we then attributed that SMS to either one of the accused, or someone closely related to them or connected to them.

“Reasons being a burner phone would only be used by specialised units."