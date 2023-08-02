Mthokozisi Thwala returns to witness box in rebooted Meyiwa trial

Thwala was among the circle of friends in the Vosloorus house where the footballer was killed in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - The state in the Senzo Meyiwa trial called its sixth witness, Mthokozisi Thwala who is expected to detail his version of events about the night of the murder.

Thwala was among the circle of friends in the Vosloorus house where the footballer was killed in 2014.

Five men are on trial after three shots were fired in what’s believed to have been a robbery gone wrong, fatally wounding the Bafana Bafana captain.

On Wednesday, Thwala said he was skeptical about being at the Khumalo residence.

“I was skeptical about being there because like I mentioned earlier, it wasn’t a good look for me to be at Senzo’s girlfriend’s house when I was already very good friends with his fiancé Mandisa. In the end, my biggest fear came true anyway.”

Earlier, defence lawyers wrapped up their cross-examination of cell phone analyst Moses Mabasa who testified about possibly damning photos retrieved from the phone of one of the men accused of killing Meyiwa.

READ MORE:

- Cellphone analyst doesn't believe Twala fired shot that killed Meyiwa

- Meyiwa murder trial: Accused found with likely damning photos on phone

- Defence casts doubt on cellphone records linking alleged hitman to Meyiwa murder