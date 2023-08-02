Meyiwa was shot during botched robbery, long-time friend & witness tells court

Senzo Meyiwa was at his girlfriend’s mother’s home in Vosloorus when two alleged intruders accosted the group of friends for their phones and money.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend Mthokizisi Thwala corroborated claims that the Bafana Bafana captain was shot during a robbery gone wrong.

Thwala is the State’s sixth witness in the footballer’s murder trial where the circumstances of the shooting are under heavy scrutiny.

Meyiwa was at his girlfriend’s mother’s home in Vosloorus when two alleged intruders accosted the group of friends for their phones and money.

He told the court that one of the men had dreadlocks, while the other wore a hoodie matching the profile of the intruders given by other witnesses.

READ: Mthokozisi Thwala returns to witness box in rebooted Meyiwa trial

Thwala said he initially made light of the situation before one of the intruders wielded a gun.

"When Longwe [Thwala] stood up, he ran towards the intruder with a gun, pushed him aside and ran past. When I saw everyone get up on their feet from their seats, I saw Senzo [Meyiwa] in a scuffle with the intruder carrying a gun.”

Overcome by emotions, Thwala told the court that he was in the hospital room when Meyiwa was declared dead.

“The doctor came out and asked for an elder. I think Kelly’s [Khumalo] mom went with them and I remember following her. They then told us he had passed.”