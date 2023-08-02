Local municipality blames City of Tshwane for reneging on water supply contract

Residents of Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in Mpumalanga are likely to suffer water outages and rationing as the municipality is embroiled in battles over the supply of its drinking water.

This article first appeared on GroundUp. Author: Warren Mabona

Officials at the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality in Mpumalanga are accusing the City of Tshwane of reneging on a contract to supply its residents with drinking water. Now they want the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to intervene in a bid to end the water crisis in the region.

IMPACT ON LOCAL COMMUNITY

In Kwaggafontein, the town in which the local municipality’s main offices are situated, residents have been battling water shortages for years.

Sibusiso Ntuli and Themba Mtenyane own a hair salon near Kwagga Plaza. They complained that they spend a considerable amount of time walking about 800 metres to collect water in containers on a daily basis so they can continue to run their business.

“We push buckets full of water in a trolley or a wheelbarrow every day. The water we fetch finishes quickly and this badly affects our business. We don’t have enough water to serve all our customers every day,” said Ntuli.

Another resident, Nomvula Masuku said: “We get running water from taps in our homes for 30 minutes a day. It is not enough.”

SAHRC'S RECOMMENDATIONS

In November 2021, the SAHRC released a report finding the municipality and the Department of Water and Sanitation had violated residents’ rights to basic water supply.

The Commission ordered the local municipality to submit a revised, council-approved plan for addressing water access challenges. It also said the municipality should report on its borehole projects and work with the department to reconsider the bulk water project.

In a statement in February this year, the DA in the province said: “We have also found that the municipality is no longer able to provide water to the five wards that were previously supplied with uninterrupted water.

“For years, Thembisile Hani has been reluctant to deal with the water crisis and has shifted the blame to the City of Tshwane and Rand Water.”

Emmanuel Nkonde, senior legal officer at the SAHRC in Mpumalanga, confirmed the Commission had received a request from the Thembisile Hani Local Municipality to enforce the contract it has with the City of Tshwane.

“To a large extent, the City is underperforming in terms of its contractual obligations. We wrote to the municipality requesting to see the contract. We got the contract on 28 July and are currently looking into it before we can act,” he said.

DA councillor in Thembisile Hani, David Sibanyoni, said the municipality has 204 boreholes, though none of them are fully operational.

“The situation is worse now,” he said. “We approached the SAHRC and informed it that the municipality did not implement its recommendations. The Commission said it would investigate. The municipality is now unnecessarily blaming the City of Tshwane for its water challenges.”

THE BLAME GAME

This week municipal spokesperson, Simphiwe Mokako, told GroundUp that the City had failed to supply the local municipality with drinking water in accordance with their contract of sale.

“The municipality buys some of its drinking water from the City of Tshwane on a contractual basis. We agreed that the City would supply Thembisile Hani Local Municipality with 16.6 megalitres of water per day.” Rand Water and the Bundu water treatment plant also supplied water for the municipality, she said.

Mokako said the City has not been delivering the agreed upon amount of water. “I cannot say how much water we are getting now because the amounts they give us differ every day,” said Mokako.

“Our legal department submitted a report to the SAHRC to deal with this issue. The SAHRC often gets complaints against us from our communities because of our water challenges. The municipality will be in a position to respond at length [to GroundUp’s questions] once all processes with the SAHRC have concluded,” said Mokako.

The Thembisile Hani Local Municipality has recently written to the South African Human Rights Commission to order the City of Tshwane to supply it with the amount of water stipulated in its contractual agreement. Picture: Warren Mabona/GroundUp

Earlier this year, Mokako told _GroundUp _that Thembisile Hani had a total demand of 99 megalitres of water per day, but was only able to supply 41.7 megalitres per day. She said the local municipality was therefore only able to supply water to communities on a weekly basis through water rationing.

According to Mokako, the municipality was working on implementing short-term and long-term projects to address the bulk water shortages. She said one of the long-term projects is the Loskop bulk water supply scheme which is expected to be completed in November 2024.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo conceded that the amount of water supplied to Thembisile Hani Local Municipality is below the amount in its contract.

Mashigo blamed inefficiencies at the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant for its inability to meet water supply targets.

“The reality is that the plant is old and requires urgent refurbishment. An upgrade project is at the procurement stage to ensure reliability of supply.”

The City sells water to Thembisile Hani at R14.25 per kilolitre, Mashigo said. He did not confirm or deny any knowledge of the municipality’s request to the SAHRC.