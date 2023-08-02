KZN cop killed following robbery and kidnapping

Police said two armed men entered the house of the off-duty policeman on Tuesday night, bundled him and an administrative clerk up in a car, and drove away.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer and an administrative clerk have been killed in a house robbery in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ntinga and his wife, a police sergeant at the KwaMbonambi police station, were at their house at Phetane Reserve with a senior administration clerk who had been visiting them.

Police said two armed men entered the house of the off-duty policeman on Tuesday night, bundled Ntinga and the clerk up in a car, and drove away.

The clerk was allegedly thrown out of the moving vehicle and later died in hospital.

Authorities later found the body of Ntinga at Umsunduze River bank, with multiple gunshot wounds. An abandoned vehicle was found a short distance away.

Investigations into the murders continue.