Joburg Mayor Gwamanda set to provide update on probe into Bree Street blast

One person died and almost 50 others were injured two weeks ago when an underground blast rocked the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg's Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is due to provide an update on Wednesday on the latest developments in the investigations into the explosion incident on Bree Street.

It is understood the explosion was caused by a gas leak in one of the underground systems but investigators have not been able to identify the source of the leak yet.

Two weeks ago the heart of Joburg was stunned by the gas blast that tore through Bree Street in the inner city.

Residents living in the area weren't evacuated but their electricity and water supply were cut off to allow operators to work safely in the area.

Just over a week later, the city manager, Floyd Brink, declared the area safe but said he was waiting for the Gauteng legislature to declare it a local state of disaster.



On Wednesday, Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, alongside Brink, is expected to update the media on the cause of the explosion and whether they’d been able to identify which gas was leaked as per the information supplied by laboratory testing.

Gwamanda will be revealing the latest details at the mayor’s parlour on Wednesday afternoon.