Joburg CBD methane explosion damage will cost about R178m to repair - CoJ

City manager Floyd Brink said the estimated cost of repairs is likely to increase as work is carried out in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said repairing damage caused by the explosion on Lillian Ngoyi Street (formerly Bree Street) will cost an estimated R178 million.

City officials provided an update on the latest findings into the explosion.

The city said since the incident, R4 million had already been spent on the affected area.

As the city continues to investigate the source of the methane gas - which it said led to the explosion - it said the repairs should begin soon.

READ: Bree explosion caused by methane gas, CoJ confirms

City manager Floyd Brink said the estimated cost of repairs was likely to increase when work is carried out in the area.

He said the pipelines would be completely redesigned to prevent future explosions on the route.

Brink said the city had not yet established how long it would take to complete the repairs.

“We can guarantee you it will not be 18 months. We’ve got a clear interest as a city to show what we can do in a short space of time.”

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said while he understood the urgency of the matter, the city manager should not be put under pressure to complete this project.