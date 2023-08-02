IN PICS, VIDEO: Saps elite units pounce on and arrest zama zamas near Riverlea

Elite units of the South African Police Service have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order amid the havoc wreaked by illegal miners.

JOHANNESBURG - At least 37 people have been arrested during police raids to root out illegal miners at the Zamipilo informal settlement near Riverlea.

Officers have caught 30 for being undocumented while three have been handcuffed for common assault.

Three were found in possession of suspected stolen property and one person was arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Members of the #SpecialTaskForce are currently moving through the #Zamaphilo informal settlement near #Riverlea. The community of Riverlea claims the informal settlement is full of undocumented nationals who work as zama zamas terrorising the community. pic.twitter.com/l0LAG4WUto ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 2, 2023

READ:

- Police arrest over 20 undocumented nationals in Riverlea

- 'We're not safe anymore': Riverlea activist says zama zamas have taken over area

- ’Shoot to kill’: Riverlea residents call for military deployment amid protest

The raids began on Wednesday and are expected to continue into Thursday as police try and uncover the zama zama (illegal miner) gangs behind a spate of shootings in the area.

Members of the South African Police Service’s elite units - National Intervention Unit and Special Task Force - w ere deployed to crackdown on illegal mining in the informal settlement.

The units are searching for zama zamas and tools the illegal miners use to refine gold.

The informal settlement has become a breeding ground for zama zamas, who have over the past weeks been terrorising the community of Riverlea.

Several people gathered outside their shacks to witness the commotion. The units are expected to be based in the area over the next 12 hours.