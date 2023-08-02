Gauteng police investigating death of teen during Slovo Park protests

Tensions rose on the streets of Joburg South on Monday after residents aired their frustrations over the ongoing poor service delivery in the area. The group barricaded some of the roads in the area with burning tyres and rocks on Monday and Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed a 16-year-old boy has died during the Slovo Park protests.

It's understood the residents are calling for access to running water after facing prolonged shortages in the informal settlement.

Police said they were investigating the murder of a teenager who was involved in the Slovo Park protest action on Monday.

Protests turned violent, with community members setting a truck on fire and also throwing rocks at officers.

Police responded by firing rubber bullets at the crowd.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "The cause of death cannot be confirmed at this stage. The case will be transferred to Ipid for further investigation."

The residents said that the disruptions were the only way to ensure their cries were heard, after the City of Joburg failed to upgrade facilities in the area since it was ordered to do so by the Johannesburg High Court in 2016.

