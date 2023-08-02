Gauteng Health MEC lambasts undertakers for taking advantage of autopsy backlogs

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko accused undertakers of requesting money from families, with the promise that their case would be prioritised.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko lambasted undertakers in Johannesburg, accusing them of using the backlogs of autopsies to their own benefit.

Earlier in the week, Eyewitness News reported that bodies at the Hillbrow Mortuary were being kept beyond the prescribed time, causing some families to postpone their loved one's funeral service.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday, Nkomo-Ralehoko said some undertakers were requesting families to pay extra to have their loved one's body released on time.

The Gauteng Health MEC urged families to be aware of these tactics.

“With these undertakers... they are enjoying this backlog of postmortems in our facilities. They are creating it, in fact.”

She said some undertakers even charge families more than they should.

“Some of the undertakers have been giving grieving families to pay for the service, when in fact they keep the bodies in our facilities and come collect all those bodies on Fridays, knowing that the funeral is on the next day.”

She said the department plans to take action against the undertakers.