DA's Steenhuisen asks Ramaphosa to act against Malema over 'Kill the boer' song

In his letter to the president, John Steenhuisen raised concerns over Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to call Julius Malema out for chanting the song.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa urging him to take action against Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for chanting the controversial Dubul’ ibunu song.

At the party’s 10th birthday celebration at the FNB Stadium this past weekend, Malema chanted ‘Kill the boer, kill the farmer’, with thousands of his supporters cheering him on.

This has not sat well with the opposition party, which plans on filing a case with the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In his letter to the president, Steenhuisen raised concerns over Ramaphosa’s failure to call Malema out for chanting the song.

In 2020, lobby group AfriForum filed a complaint against the party for singing the same song outside Senekal Magistrates Court.

While the Equality Court dismissed the case, Steenhuisen said that Ramaphosa’s historical failure to call Malema to account should be questioned.

The DA leader insists that Ramaphosa’s failure to call Malema to account shows he condones racial division and hatred.

He said that Ramaphosa has failed to uphold and practice the country’s Constitution as Malema continues to sing the controversial Dubul’ ibhunu song with confidence.

But in a tweet, the EFF said it was protected by the Equality Court’s 2022 judgement, which ruled the chant did not incite harmful and violent behaviour.

Steenhuisen said that the president’s failure to take action against the red beret’s leader would compromise the country’s democracy.