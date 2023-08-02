Crime a major reason for autopsy backlog at Hillbrow Mortuary - GP Health Dept

The Gauteng Health Department has identified crime as one of the major reasons bodies are piling up at the Hillbrow mortuary.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News reported that bodies were being released late for burial due to a backlog with autopsies.

While this situation is also as a result of a shortage of pathologists, the department said the Hillbrow Mortuary received an unusual number of bodies that died to unnatural causes.

It said that most of the bodies being examined at the mortuary were those that died to criminal activities such as shootings.

The Gauteng Health Department's HOD, Arnold Malotana, said the Hillbrow Mortuary in Johannesburg recorded around 6,000 autopsies annually.

He said that this figure was more than the annual number of post-mortems completed in some provinces.

"It's not normal that in a country that is not in war you have 6,000 people annually going through autopsy. And we say lets increase the number of specialists instead of asking why people are killing each other so much."

He said that while the department could hire more pathologists, more focus should be placed on addressing the causes of unnatural deaths.

