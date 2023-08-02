'Cops come into people's houses without a warrant': Manenberg residents to Cele

This is as Police Minister Bheki Cele and senior Western Cape police officials are in the area to officially launch Operation Shanela in the province on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Residents from Manenberg have accused the police of treating them like animals.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and senior Western Cape police officials paid the area a visit on Wednesday, to officially launch Operation Shanela in the province on Wednesday.

Cele said the operation was aimed at fighting rampant crime in the province and the country.

The operation was first launched in Gauteng at the beginning of May.

As part of Operation Shanela in the Western Cape, Cele first visited Bellville where a foreign national was arrested for not having the proper documentation to be in the country.

READ: Operation Shanela nets several people over fake documents, counterfeits in JHB

Cele then went to Manenberg where residents made claims about mistreatment at the hands of the police.

This is what some of them had to say.

"They are swearing at us. Look at my place, how does my place look? The isn't even a gangster in my place," said one resident.

Another resident said: "They come into people's houses without a warrant."

Cele is in Khayelitsha now for the sod-turning ceremony at the Makhaza Police Station.