City of Tshwane threatens workers who continue to strike with dismissal

This comes after the City of Tshwane won a court order interdicting the municipal strike.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) affiliates who continue to protest despite a court interdict are at risk of being dismissed.

Samwu workers downed tools last week over wage increases.

Mayor Cilliers Brink previously advised workers that the city could not afford to pay salary increases, but this did not deter some workers from not reporting for duty.

The city said the workers' demonstration was against the court interdict issued by the Labour Court declaring the strike illegal.

It said the shortage of staff affected the turnaround time to attend to service delivery issues.

"I have, therefore, taken a decision to identify all those who have been participating in the strike; who stand to be at risk of being summarily dismissed. I have also decided to release non-essential staff at 13:00 due to intimidation," said the city’s manager, Johann Mettler.