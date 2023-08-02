Cape Town's taxi industry grievances require collective approach, suggests Cele

Several minibus taxis were impounded in the CBD, resulting in clashes between taxi operators, the police and law enforcement officials.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a collective approach would solve and deal with the grievances of the taxi industry in Cape Town.

Chaos broke out on Tuesday when taxi operators staged a protest in the Cape Town CBD.

They said they’re being unfairly treated and face continuous harassment by local traffic authorities.

This led to the arrest of at least 27 operators.

While visiting the Bellville Taxi Rank as part of the launch of Operation Shanela in the Mother City, Cele met with taxi operators who shared their frustrations with him about the new by-laws affecting taxi operations.

The by-law gives traffic officers the power to impound unroadworthy vehicles on the spot.

Cele said he’ll be meeting with local taxi associations and the provincial government to get to the bottom of the matter.

"Because it looks like there are issues, that after speaking to them, there are genuine issues that they're raising that we'll have to speak with the government."

Cape Town taxi officials said they'll be meeting on Thursday to discuss the new by-laws and recent violence.