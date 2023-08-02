Cape Town police probing murder of Manenberg couple

The man and woman, believed to be in their 20s, were shot and killed inside a Wendy house on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation is underway into the murder of a Manenberg couple.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said they were not sure of the exact motive yet.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the couple were asleep in their Wendy house when they were accosted by unknown gunmen who opened fire on them. They sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest and succumbed to death. No arrests have been made yet. We appeal to anyone with information to please contact the Manenberg police station."