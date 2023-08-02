Buthelezi develops another health complication in hospital, confirms family

While receiving treatment following the Zulu traditional prime minister's readmission to hospital, he developed a complication and will remain hospitalised to receive the necessary care, said his family in a statement.

DURBAN - The family of Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he has developed another health complication while in hospital.

The Buthelezi family provided an update on the prince’s health on Wednesday morning.

The senior prince was readmitted to hospital last week after a procedure to ease the pain in his back did not deliver enough relief.

And whilst receiving treatment, doctors identified a complication, advising Buthelezi to remain in hospital.



His family has confirmed, however, that his health has not improved.

The family said his stay in hospital will be determined by the pace of his recovery.

At the time of hospitalisation, Buthelezi's relationship with the Zulu monarch King MisuZulu appeared to have complications as they disagreed on some issues.



Last weekend, the senior prince missed his annual Legacy Cup event as it took place while he was hospitalised.

The traditional prime minister is set to celebrate his 95th birthday later in August.