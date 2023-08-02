ANC WC calls for immediate moratorium on impounding of vehicles

This follows a newly-amended by-law in Cape Town, which gives traffic officers the power to impound unroadworthy vehicles on the spot. Taxi drivers have in turn called the laws harsh.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape claims the enforcement of a new amended traffic by-law in Cape Town, is draconian.

The by-law gives traffic officers the power to impound unroadworthy vehicles on the spot.

With several minibus taxis impounded, operators protested at the city station deck on Tuesday leading to violent clashes between law enforcement and police.

Taxi drivers are unhappy with the new by-laws affecting their operations, calling them harsh.

There are now claims of a possible mass taxi stay away next week, while taxi industry leaders plan on meeting on Wednesday.

ANC MP, Faiez Jacobs, is calling for a moratorium on impoundments.

"The display of the city is what we’ve come to expect from JP Smith and the city troops. The city must work cooperatively with the taxi structures and find alternative solutions to address the comments that they seek to address.”

He said the local taxi industry is the backbone of public transport in Cape Town.

“We condemn this highhandedness of the city law enforcement in dealing with the taxi industry as if they are all criminals. We support the taxi industry and its quest to have their grievances against the impounding of vehicles be heard and we reiterate the call for an immediate moratorium.”