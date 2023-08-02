2 Cape traffic officers sustain injuries during altercation with taxi driver

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said while attempting to issue a fine, the taxi driver and his passenger became 'riotous' and started assaulting the officers.

CAPE TOWN - Two Cape Town traffic officers sustained bruises and scratches during an altercation involving a taxi driver and his passenger.

The officers were conducting a routine traffic stop Wednesday morning when they spotted a taxi disobeying a red traffic light at the corner of Jan Smuts Drive and Govan Mbeki Road.

Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said while attempting to issue a fine, the driver and his passenger became "riotous" and started assaulting the officers.

During the scuffle, one of the officers fired two shots, wounding one of the men in the leg.

Both men were arrested and detained at Philippi police station.

This incident follows violent clashes between taxi operators, law enforcement officers and police in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday.

Chaos erupted when angry taxi operators staged a protest at the entrance of the station deck taxi rank after a number of vehicles were impounded.

"The rules of the road apply to all equally and the provisions of the law will be enforced without fear or favour. There can be no justification for the mayhem that ensued yesterday [Tuesday]. No one grouping or entity is above the law" said Smith.