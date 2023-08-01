Zandile Gumede claims courts being unfair to her as corruption trial continues

The former mayor and 21 others are accused of fraud, money laundering and racketeering linked to the Durban solid waste tender worth around R320 million.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, claimed that the courts were being unfair to her as proceedings continue in her trial.

Gumede said the ongoing court matters were costing her a lot of money.

On Monday, the State in the matter led evidence from the first State witness, a former eThekwini municipal who couldn’t be named to protect his identity.



However, the proceedings started later than usual.

This did not come as a surprise, following the safety concerns from key witnesses after an alleged attack on one of them.

But the former eThekwini mayor claimed that this was just another delaying tactic in the case.

She also raised concerns that spending too much time in court was affecting her financially.

On Tuesday, the State is set to continue leading evidence from the witness who took the stand on Monday.