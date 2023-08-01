'We're not safe anymore': Riverlea activist says zama zamas have taken over area

In the latest incidents, five people were killed in what's believed to have been a shootout between two rival zama zama gangs at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - Riverlea community activist, Ulinda Lotz, said that zama zamas had completely taken over their area and residents had been living in the crossfire of illegal mining groups for the past two months.

On Monday, frustrated residents protested in the area, closing off roads with burning tyres and rocks, saying they've been left in a war zone without any protection.

The demonstrations have caught Police Minister Bheki Cele’s attention and he visited the area for an assessment on Monday afternoon and promised to bring in specialised teams to handle the matter.

But Lotz said that law enforcement's response was delayed.

"As much as Minister Cele has come to our community, we are still being ignored because the root of the problem really is the lack of oversight on rehabilitation and mining sites - mining companies come into our community, we are left with open mine pits and nobody cares."

But the police's Athlenda Mathe said that the SAPS was making progress.

"Riverlea then gets caught in the crossfire of the zama zamas as they fight next to this residential area, so over and above the deployment of the Anti-Gang Unit, we have had several high density operations in Laanglagte that include your Zamimpilo and Riverlea area and the last operation we had was last week Thursday."

But Lotz said that they could not leave their households after 6pm because of zama zama gun violence.

"We have been living with gunshots for the past two months. Every day there are gunshots. Last week, one of our residents was shot and killed in the crossfire on his way home. Our children can't play outside, we are even afraid to go to work. People are terrified because zama zamas are jumping into their yards looking for shelter and we are not safe anymore."

