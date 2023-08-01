WC Community Safety MEC outraged by murder of LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain

The officer, Toufeeq Williams, was walking with his daughter when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC, Reagen Allen, says he's outraged by the murder of a LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain.

Toufeeq Williams was killed in Beacon Valley on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was attached to the Hanover Park LEAP deployment and was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

The officer was walking with his daughter when they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout.

He was struck by a stray bullet and died on the scene.

Allen said that he'd met with provincial police top brass.

"Just yesterday, having an engagement with the SAPS, there is a number of persons that is of interest and I've made it my mission to ensure that between our department, between the SAPS and the City of Cape Town, to make sure that all leads are tracked. We would want to see no stone unturned."

The City of Cape Town is offering a R100,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the officer's murder.

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) is a joint venture between the city and the Western Cape government, aimed at having more boots on the ground in crime hotspot areas.