WATCH: Saps and CPT taxi drivers clash in CBD after taxi impound operation

Saps and CPT taxi drivers clash in CBD after taxi impound operation

The scene grew tense as angry taxi operators blocked the entrance of the cape town taxi rank a short while ago.

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored in the Cape Town CBD following violent clashes between the police and taxi operators.

Earlier this afternoon taxi operators staged a protest over the impoundment of their vehicles by city traffic officers.

Stun grenades were used to disperse the crowd and push them back inside the taxi rank.

Several other taxi drivers have been arrested following the commotion.

The South African National Taxi Council said it will be meeting on Thursday to look at the impact of the by-laws on taxi operations.