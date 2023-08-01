Tribunal into judge Makhubele’s fitness to hold office hits another snag

The proceedings only kicked off this February, some three years after the complaint against Makhubele that was lodged by lobby group Unite Behind was referred to a tribunal.

JOHANNESBURG - The Judicial Conduct Tribunal looking into Judge Tintswalo Makhubele’s fitness to hold office has hit another snag.

It sat for a week that month and two weeks in May and was then postponed to Tuesday - 1 August.

But the tribunal chair - retired judge president Achmat Jappie - postponed it again for Makhubele to sort out issues she’s having with the State Attorney’s Office around the funding of her defence.

"There has been a discussion between the tribunal and the representatives and it has been tentatively agreed and the agreement will now be placed on record that the tribunal will stand adjourned for further evidence come 13 November 2023."

The tribunal asked for an update on the situation by the end of September.

Jappie added that whatever happens - the tribunal plans to proceed on the next scheduled date.

"Come the 13 November, this tribunal will want to continue and complete its work. It’s been outstanding now - according to my understanding of what’s going on - for more than three years."