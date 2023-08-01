Strong police presence in Riverlea on Tuesday morning following protests

Residents took to the streets on Monday to protest against the police’s inefficiency in handling an alleged zama zama turf war in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - There was a strong police presence in Riverlea, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning following Monday's protests.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele addressed a large crowd of community members on Main Reef Road on Monday afternoon after residents blockaded the street due to what they were calling the police's inefficiency to deal with an ongoing zama zama war.

One person was killed by a stray bullet last week during a shooting between police and illegal miners.

It is understood that two factions of zama zamas were at war over turf in the area in their search for gold.

'WHAT DID WE DO TO GOVERMENT FOR THEM TO HATE US?'

Meanwhile, concerns were growing that government only listened to the cries of South Africans when they take to the streets.

On Monday, residents of the Slovo Park informal settlement near Eldorado Park led violent service delivery protests in the area.

Among other demands, they were calling for government to provide access to running tap water and flushing toilets.

They also wanted the informal settlement to be upgraded.

They told Eyewitness News that they felt neglected, as they were singing the same song for the past 30 years.

Sixty-one-year-old Evelina Timane, who had enough of the poor service delivery by the City of Johannesburg, raised concerns over government’s failure to stick to its promise.

“Do they want me to die in a shack, my children too? No ways, this must come to an end today.”

Timane described the Slovo Park informal settlement, her home for the past 30 years, as a neglected community.

Her 67-year-old neighbour, Margret Zikalala, said she was tired of having to protest to be heard.

“What did we do to this government for them to hate us? Why should we live like wild animals when they’ve promised to build us homes? I’m tired of this.”

She said she doubted that she’d live long enough to see a working government.