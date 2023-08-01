Slovo residents vow to continue demostrating as N12 re-opens

Residents blocked the highway with rocks and burning tyres during a service delivery protest.

JOHANNESBURG - The N12 highway has been temporarily re-opened, however residents from the Slovo informal settlement have vowed to continue demonstrating.

Earlier on Tuesday, residents blocked the highway with rocks and burning tyres during a service delivery protest.

They want the government to upgrade the settlement and improve services services such water and sanitation, as well as electricity provision.

The faint smell of burning rubber still lingers in the air however traffic is flowing freely on the N12 highway.

Police have managed to push back a group of protestors to the Slovo informal settlement.

READ: Tensions between protesting Slovo Park residents, JMPD flare up again

However, community leader Lerato Marole said they're going to continue with their protests following unsuccessful attempts to speak to an official from the premier's office.

Marole said the residents want to speak directly to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

He said there is no timeline on when they would take to the streets again.