Primedia Cares & PnP step up to help families affected by Joburg CBD explosion

JOHANNESBURG - Families left destitute after a gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD have received a much-needed lifeline.

Primedia Broadcasting's 947 and 702 have teamed up with one of the country's major grocery chains, Pick n Pay, to offer support to families devastated by the Bree Street blast.

The explosion took place on 19 July, and left more than 40 people injured, and one dead.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that unfolded on Bree Street, and our hearts go out to the families who have been affected," said CEO of Primedia Broadcasting Lindile Xoko.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to support our communities in times of need. We are grateful to Pick n Pay and their Feed the Nation Foundation for their speedy response and commitment to making a difference. Together, we hope to bring some comfort to the affected families and help them rebuild their lives."

The City of Johannesburg identified a central location where 400 food kits were delivered on Tuesday. Each food packet was carefully selected to satisfy the nutritional needs of each family. The city committed to ensuring the packages were delivered to the families.

According to City of Johannesburg ward councillor Sihle Nguse, the explosion had an impact on at least 40 buildings.

"I am unable to confirm how many families the explosion harmed, but I can say that it affected thousands of people. With such an initiative by Primedia and Pick n Pay, as the city, we would love for it to be a county-wide programme. Many families were hit by COVID-19 and were still adjusting to the reality [before] this, which is a double blow for the families".

City of Joburg ward councillor interacts with stakeholders as part of the Primedia Cares and Pick n Pay's Feed the Nation Foundation. 400 food parcels were delivered to families in need. Picture: Supplied

Given Primedia's steadfast dedication to the city it serves, the City of Johannesburg asked the company for help after realising the seriousness of the situation.

The company's corporate social investment (CSI) division, Primedia Cares, moved quickly to prevent the affected families and residents from food insecurity.

Pick n Pay, Primedia's longtime business partner, was enlisted to provide a helping hand. The food boxes will be given to the impacted households by the nonprofit organisation through Pick n Pay's Feed the Nation Foundation.

“We are grateful for the positive response and support from Primedia Cares and the Feed the Nation Foundation during this challenging time. The Bree Street explosion has had a significant impact on our city residents, and it is heartening to see the community coming together to provide assistance. The 400 food parcels will go a long way in providing much-needed relief to those affected. We remain committed to working closely with our partners to ensure the well-being and recovery of our residents”, said Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink.

Chairman of Feed the Nation Foundation, Vaughan Pierce, said helping those in need was a no-brainer.

"The Feed the Nation Foundation resounds its ethos, ‘doing good is good business,’ as we are deeply committed to the well-being of the communities we serve.

"In times of crisis, we have made it our duty to step up and provide support to those in need. We are honoured to have been provided the opportunity to serve the residents of the City of Joburg,” Pierce said.