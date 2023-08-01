'Politicians think we’re dogs': Slovo Park residents vow not to vote in 2024

Residents of Slovo Park blocked the N12 highway in the area on Monday, protesting the lack of water and sanitation in the informal settlement.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of the Slovo Park informal settlement near Eldorado Park vowed to abstain from voting in 2024’s general elections.

They said there was no point in voting, as government would ignore their needs either way.

On Monday, they blocked the N12 highway in the area, voicing frustrations over the lack of water and sanitation at the Johannesburg South informal settlement.

Their demonstrations, however, turned violent when police fired rubber bullets at the aggrieved residents.

As the country moved closer to 2024’s general elections, angry community members at the informal settlement said the last 30 years were difficult for them.

Community member, Margaret Zikalala, who claimed to have supported the governing party since 1994, said she was yet to enjoy the benefits of her votes.

But as she covered her face with a scarf to protect herself from teargas thrown by police, she told Eyewitness News that there was no point in voting if service delivery remained scarce.

"There is no voting that will happen here, we are very tired. We don’t have water. These politicians think we’re just dogs – they don’t respect us at all."

The residents said they would continue to protest until Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited them.