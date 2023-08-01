Go

PICS, VIDEO: Eastern Cape harsh weather destruction

Gale force winds and heavy rainfall battered the province over the past weekend leaving two people dead in the Buffalo City metro.

The roof of a house is blown away in the Eastern Cape following intense winds and rainfall. Picture: Supplied
The roof of a house is blown away in the Eastern Cape following intense winds and rainfall. Picture: Supplied
01 August 2023 14:52

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape officials have confirmed that several health facilities have been damaged due to harsh weather conditions.

Assessments and mop-up operations are still underway following inclement weather in the province.

Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth will embark on an oversight visit to Cofimvaba Hospital on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damages at the facility.

The strong winds led to the roofs of the maternity and paediatric wards at Cofimvaba Hospital being blown away while the Zwelitsha and NU-12 clinics in Buffalo City Metro also suffered damages.

The Health Department said a tree fell on an external water pipe at Lilitha Nursing College at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in Mdantsane causing flooding.

Minor damage was also caused to the Welcomewood, Tshatshu and Masakhane clinics all in the Buffalo City Metro.

In the OR Tambo District, part of the roof of the Port St Johns Community Health Centre has been ripped off by strong winds.

Repairs are also underway at Cathcart Hospital.

Meth said no injuries have been reported but four patients at Cofimvaba Hospital had to be transferred to a hospital in Ngcobo.

The roof of a house torn off by severe storms in the Eastern Cape over the past weekend. At least two fatalities were recorded in the Buffalo City metro. Picture: Supplied

A tree was uprooted in the Eastern Cape after gale force winds and heavy rainfall battered the province. Picture: Supplied

A car is smashed by a billboard in the Eastern Cape after gale force winds and rainfall swept across the province. Picture: Supplied

Two people died in the Buffalo City metro after gale force winds and intense rainfall hit the Eastern Cape over the weekend. Picture: Supplied

The roof of a house is blown away in the Eastern Cape following intense winds and rainfall. Picture: Supplied

A large tree blocks a road in the Eastern Cape after inclement weather left at least two people dead. Picture: Supplied

