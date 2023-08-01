Paul Mashatile's protectors granted bail in N1 assault matter

The eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit officers were filmed beating people on the side of the N1 Highway in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The suspended protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile have been granted R10,000 bail in their assault case.

The eight SAPS presidential protection services officers were recorded last month beating people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

They are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

The presiding officer in this case, magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe, said that the accused men broke their police oath with their actions on the day of the incident.

However, Mkhasibe said that the State did not produce enough evidence to convince the court to remand the accused in custody until the day of the trial.

"Based on the evidence presented by the State, it is this court's finding that the State failed to place evidence that demonstrated that the interests of justice does not permit the release of the applicants on bail. Therefore, the court will fix bail on behalf of the accused, taking into account that the charges that the applicants are facing are serious and should they be convicted they face a lengthy term of imprisonment."

The case has been postponed to 27 September for further investigations.

[JUST IN] The suspended protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who were filmed beating people on the side of the N1 Highway in Johannesburg, have all been granted R10 000 bail at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. pic.twitter.com/FugSZHBtLB ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 1, 2023