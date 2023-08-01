OR Tambo District Municipality says it will back any attempts to root out graft

Two senior officials were arrested by the Hawks for tender fraud on Monday on municipal premises.

EAST LONDON - The OR Tambo District Municipality (ORTDM) in Eastern Cape said it would support any attempts to do away with corruption.

This came after two senior officials were arrested by the Hawks on Monday for alleged tender fraud.

The municipality confirmed the arrests took place on the municipal premises.

"In line with the principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability, ORTDM supports any efforts to root out corruption in our quest to instill good governance,” said municipality spokesperson Zimkhitha Macingwane.