N12 highway blocked again as service delivery protests continue

JOHANNESBURG - The N12 highway near Eldorado Park has been blocked off to traffic for the second day in a row as community members continue their service delivery protests.

On Monday, angry residents took to the streets to protest against service delivery failures in the area.

They say the Slovo Park informal settlement hasn’t had access to running tap water for a long time now.

The group of protesters are now blocking motorists from travelling on the highway south of Johannesburg and the road has been blocked off between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla: "Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Officers have been deployed and vehicles are being diverted from Golden Highway and Klipspruit Valley Road. Motorists can use those routes joining R554 Nirvana Drive in Lenasia and the main road in Eldorado Park as alternative routes."

