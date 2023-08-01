N1 assault: Court expected to rule on bail for Mashatile's protectors

The eight suspended SAPS VIP Protection Unit officers have been behind bars for over a week after they were arrested for being caught on video beating civilians on the side of the N1 highway last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile are set to know their fate on Tuesday as to whether they will be released on bail or continue to be remanded in custody.

The men are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

The eight VIP Protection Unit officers, who were attached to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court last week.

While the men have been allowed to keep their face masks on, the State prosecutor, Elize le Roux, said that three of the accused men were seen on the video assaulting people on the N1 highway.

However, Le Roux said that all eight accused acted in common purpose.

The defence lawyers for the accused have argued that the State had not proven to the court that if the men were released, they would pose a danger to the witnesses and the investigation.

Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe is expected to make a bail ruling on Tuesday.