Music festival organisers drop Kelly Khumalo from line-up

The singer was among a list of artists set to perform at the annual Tribute to Women festival in Joburg next week.

JOHANNESBURG - Music festival organisers have dropped singer Kelly Khumalo from an upcoming women's month concert as evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial links her to the footballer's killers.

But it's understood recent shocking testimony at the Meyiwa trial has caused an uproar among ticket buyers.

Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn testified that a phone linked to Khumalo received calls from a number linked to alleged hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli - months before her lover's murder.

While the evidence doesn't tie Khumalo to any crime, the concert organisers said they've opted to safeguard the integrity of the festival and to give the singer time to deal with the implications of the murder trial.

Meanwhile, the Pretoria High Court continues to hear testimony from the state's fifth witness who is an investigator and cellphone analyst - Moses Mabasa.