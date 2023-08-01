Malesela Teffo arrested on fraud, assault & malicious damage to property charges

Police confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Teffo was arrested and taken to the Pretoria Central Police Station.

JOHANNESBURG - Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo – who previously represented four of the accused men in the case of slain Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa - has been arrested.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi: “Police can confirm that a 53-year-old man has been arrested today, 1 August 2023, on charges of fraud, assault, malicious damage to property and trespassing. The suspect is expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrates court on 3 August 2023.”

In May, Teffo was banned from attending the Meyiwa trial.

Teffo was struck from the roll of advocates in September 2022, due to unethical and dishonest practices.