Magistrate likens Mashatile's 8 protectors to 'rogue police officials'

JOHANNESBURG - The magistrate in the assault case involving the suspended security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the officers have eroded public trust in the police with their actions.

Earlier on Tuesday, presiding officer magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe granted each of the eight men - who were filmed last month beating people up on the side of the highway - R10,000 bail.

The men are charged with several counts of assault, causing malicious damage to property and pointing a firearm.

They appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe is making a ruling on the bail application of the 8 SAPS VIP Protection Unit officers, attached to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile



Despite granting them bail, Mkhasibe said there were no justifiable reasons for the actions of the eight VIP protection unit officers on the 2 July 2023.

"It is disheartening that the people that we are supposed to depend on have assumed the role of rogue police officials."

Mkhasibe said the men did not give an accurate account to the court or their convoy commander when recalling the incident

"Clearly they understood the magnitude of their actions and the consequences of their actions, hence they deliberately withheld to recounting the incident in its totality."

The matter has been postponed to 27 September 2023 for further investigations.