Inter-governmental team helping Prasa get CT rail service back on track

The plan involves taking back its land from squatters in Cape Town and protecting railway lines from future squatting.

CAPE TOWN - Prasa will be relying on an inter-governmental team to get Cape Town's rail service back on track.

The plan involves taking back its land from squatters in Cape Town and protecting railway lines from future squatting.

The rail system has not been running 100% since the COVID-19 pandemic and there have been further delays due to squatters occupying Prasa-owned land.

Prasa Western Cape regional chairperson, Raymond Maseko, said that an inter-governmental team would deal with the relocation of squatters.

"There is an inter-governmental programme that is assisting Prasa to obtain land where we can then relocate the people that are occupying our land."

Maseko said that Prasa would initially be fencing off railway lines that run from Cape Town to Nyanga, and Cape Town to Bellville.