Impact of fuel price hikes to see consumers paying more for goods & services

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that the price increases for petrol and diesel are due to local and international factors.

JOHANNESBURG - South African consumers can expect to pay more for some goods and services as fuel prices are expected to increase from Wednesday.

Both grades of petrol will be hiked by 37 cents per litre - while the price of diesel will increase by between 71 and 72 cents per litre.

Paraffin will also see a price hike of 71 cents per litre.

"The reasons for these adjustments are as follows; the higher oil prices lead to higher prices of all petroleum products during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the dollar and cushioned the prices - LP gas is decreasing by R1.69 per kilogram due to lower prices of propane and butane," said the department's Robert Maake.