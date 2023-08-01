GP Health Dept to crack down on delayed release of bodies from mortuaries

Eyewitness News previously reported that the Hillbrow Mortuary in Johannesburg has been storing bodies longer than usual - due to the shortage of pathologists to perform autopsies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has established a provincial task team to address the backlog in the release of corpses at government mortuaries.

This has left many families frustrated as some have had to postpone the funeral services of their loved ones.

The Gauteng Department of Health's newly-appointed task team will be in service for just a month as bodies continue to pile up at the Hillbrow Mortuary.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday afternoon, Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said this would ensure bodies are examined and released without delays.

"The members of the task team are providing this support on a 24-hour basis and seven days for the next 30 days while we finalise other processes."

She said that when the task team executes its duties, autopsies would be performed seven days a week.