Family of Riverlea man killed in shootout between cops & zama zamas want answers

Ernest Mangena was driving home from church with his wife on Tuesday evening when a number of bullets struck their vehicle. Mangena sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, which claimed his life.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of a 32-year-old man who was killed by a stray bullet during a shooting between police and zama zamas in Riverlea last week are demanding answers.

Ernest Mangena was driving home from church with his wife on Tuesday evening when a number of bullets struck their vehicle.

Mangena sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, which claimed his life.

ALSO READ:

• 'We're not safe anymore': Riverlea activist says zama zamas have taken over area

• Bheki Cele promises Riverlea a response in dealing with zama zamas

Rapid gunfire tears through the streets of Riverlea, south of Joburg, as a resident records a video of what they are subjected to living in the area.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area on Monday following Saturday’s intensified shooting between two rival zama zama gangs.

He promised to deploy specialised units to the area.

"We are putting our heads on the block that within the next 24 hours this community here will know peace."

But the family of Ernest Mangena aren’t buying Cele’s promises.

Mangena was killed by a stray bullet last week during a zama zama related shooting.

His sister-in-law, Dawn Mushwana: "This has been happening for long. Police can show off for two days, three days down the line we don’t see their visibility anymore, so how can we trust them that this thing is going to be resolved."

Residents claim at least 20 zama zamas have been killed in the area since the beginning of the year.

WATCH: Riverlea protest: 'We need to flush them out of their holes' - Bheki Cele