EC Premier Mabuyane extends condolences to victims of recent storms in province

EAST LONDON - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane extended condolences to those who lost loved ones during the recent storms.

Heavy rainfall and gale-force winds left a trail of damage in parts of the province over the past weekend.

Two people, including an elderly woman, died in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

"Government has received reports that homes and businesses have been severely damaged. Premier Mabuyane has committed government to offer support to citizens,” said provincial government spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie.

“Government infrastructure, including health facilities and roads, have also been damaged by the severe weather conditions."

Mabuyane visited Cofimvaba Hospital, where the maternity and paediatric wards were blown away by strong winds.

The premier said a contractor was appointed to fix the damages over the next few days.