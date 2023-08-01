Go

Defence casts doubt on cellphone records linking alleged hitman to Meyiwa murder

Analyst, Lambertus Steyn, previously drew an intricate web of cellphone exchanges between Ntuli and the footballer’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in the months before the 2014 shooting.

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on 1 August 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continued in the Pretoria High Court on 1 August 2023. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News
01 August 2023 12:38

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has cast doubt over cellphone records linking alleged hitman Fisokuhkle Ntuli to the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

Analyst, Lambertus Steyn, previously drew an intricate web of cellphone exchanges between Ntuli and the footballer’s then-girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in the months before the 2014 shooting.

He also testified that all five men on trial for the murder could be linked to each other before the crime was committed.

Ntuli’s defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo, cross-examined Steyn on his testimony.

Mshololo: "What exactly did you say about the number? You said it was associated with or it belonged to or it was linked to suspect 5?"

Steyn: "It’s been identified by the investigations team and like I mentioned on the first day of my testifying, it was also picked up by profiling the suspects."

Mshololo: "It says it was used."

Steyn: "Linked to their names. It was used as a reference some or other time when, let’s say for example, when they were arrested or they did something like buy a car."

Mshololo pressed Steyn on his credibility as an expert witness.

Mshololo: "When I asked you if I should regard you as an expert witness or as a normal witness, you didn’t tell this court that you were an expert because you were declared by the court. Why didn’t you say you were a witness?"

Steyn: "Maybe it’s just my personality."

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA