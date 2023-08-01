Creecy hopes clampdown on poachers will further reduce rhino deaths

Harsher sentences could be the key to stop rhino poaching syndicates that continue to run rife, as populations continue to decrease.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) says 231 rhinos have been killed in the first six months of this year.

Only 31 suspects have been convicted for rhino poaching so far.

The department released a statement saying there had been a decrease in rhino poaching in the country, recording 28 less deaths this year compared to the same period last year.

ALSO READ:

Despite the decline of deaths, the DFFE noted the endangered animal was still most vulnerable of being attacked at provincial parks.

With this in mind, however, Creecy said a concerning trend in KwaZulu-Natal had emerged in full force of late.

“We have seen a trend that began last year of a move away from the Kruger Park to towards provincially owned areas and private reserves.”

While the horn of the big five mammal remains in constant demand, the DFFE said it's working on strengthening its legislature around poaching.

“We are doing a lot of work with the National Prosecuting Authority. What we are seeing is much more serious sentences; we are seeing sentences of up to 39 years for the killing of rhinos and the possession of illegal arms and ammunition. So, I think this approach is really helping us, and it’s also helping us to catch people higher up,” Creecy explained.