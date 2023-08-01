Corruption, looting preventing Africa from realising potential: AU Commission

The commission's Issaka Garba Abdou at the opening of the African Anti-Corruption Authorities’s 6th general assembly on Monday highlighted the negative impacts of corruption, saying it had a 'corrosive effect on human rights'.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Union Commission’s (AUC) Issaka Garba Abdou said corruption and looting were preventing resource-rich Africa from realising its full potential.

The African Anti-Corruption Authorities’ sixth general assembly is taking place in Kempton Park, Johannesburg.

Speaking at its opening on Monday, Abdou, who heads up the AUC’s governance and human rights division, highlighted the negative impact of corruption on political stability, peace and security, and sustainable development.

“It is also important to recognise that corruption has a corrosive effect on human rights, especially socio-political rights.”

He said Africa was rich in both natural and financial resources, attracting the interest of domestic and foreign investors.

"These resources are not being converted to wealth for Africans, as one would expect. The lack of equitable access and limited control have made the resources to be looted and intentionally or unintentionally taken out of the continent to places where they’re not available for the good of the people of Africa."