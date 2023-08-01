CoCT secures heritage approval for social housing project in Woodstock

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the move was welcome progress towards its goal of faster, affordable housing land release in well-located parts of the city.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town’s largest inner city social housing project has been given the green light.

The city has secured heritage approval for about 700 units for housing at the former Woodstock Hospital.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the move was welcome progress towards its goal of faster, affordable housing land release in well-located parts of the city.

"This is our single biggest social housing proposal in the inner city and it's important that it proceeds, and now with heritage approval, we can proceed to planning and building plan submission."

The mayor said that although the city now had approval, it still needed to deal with illegal occupants at the site, who had been living there since 2017.

"We are determined to proceed with the planning and development of social housing and we are taking seriously our engagement with the unlawful occupants to unlock social development housing in the shortest possible time at this critical location."

The city said there were pending eviction proceedings and the individual circumstances of occupants would be considered.