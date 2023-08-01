CoCT's Smith calls on justice system to improve its conviction rate

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that gangsters would keep committing crime because they knew they could get away with it, even if they were caught.

CAPE TOWN - Gang violence will continue on the Cape Flats unless the justice system improves its conviction rate.

That's the sentiment of Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, following a spate of gang-related shootings in Cape Town recently.

At least six people were shot and killed in various incidents over the last six days.

Smith said that gangsters would keep committing crime because they knew they could get away with it, even if they were caught.

"The only story here is the conviction rate story, I'm afraid, and for South Africa, for Cape Town, for gang violence, the criminal justice system renders a less than two percent conviction rate, so there is zero certainty of punishment."