CoCT offers R100k for info that can lead to arrest of LEAP officer's killers

Off-duty LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams was killed while walking with his daughter in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is offering a R100,000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer.

Toufeeq Williams was killed in the Mitchells Plain community of Beacon Valley on Sunday.

The 37-year-old was attached to the Hanover Park LEAP deployment but was off duty at the time of the shooting.

The officer was walking with his daughter when they were caught in gang crossfire.

He was struck by a stray bullet and died on the scene.

"I have requested the city to offer a reward of R100,000 for any information that could lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible and this has been approved by the mayor,” said Safety and Security mayoral committee (Mayco) member, JP Smith.

Smith said tipoffs could be made in confidence by calling the city's dedicated toll-free number.

"If you would like to help fight crime or bring the perpetrators to justice, you can make an anonymous crime tipoff. Since we will not collect any of your personal information, we cannot then pay for anonymous tipoffs, but we will still treat the information in the same way."

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) is a joint venture between the city and the Western Cape government, aimed at having more boots on the ground in crime hotspot areas.