Go

Cellphone analyst doesn't believe Twala fired shot that killed Meyiwa

Five men are currently on trial for the murder but there is still speculation about the circumstances that led to Senzo Meyiwa’s death. This includes a version suggesting the Bafana Bafana captain was shot trying to intervene in a lover’s quarrel between Longwe Twala and Zandi Khumalo.

Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn is back on the witness stand on Monday after dropping several bombshells in the past week. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/EWN Reporter
Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn is back on the witness stand on Monday after dropping several bombshells in the past week. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/EWN Reporter
01 August 2023 08:17

JOHANNESBURG - Cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn says he doesn’t believe Longwe Twala pulled the trigger the night footballer Senzo Meyiwa was killed.

Meyiwa was shot in Vosloorus in what’s believed to be a robbery gone wrong in 2014.

Five men are currently on trial for the murder but there is still speculation about the circumstances that led to Meyiwa’s death.

This includes a version suggesting the Bafana Bafana captain was shot trying to intervene in a lover’s quarrel between Twala and Zandi Khumalo.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo, Steyn told the court that he believes cellphone exchanges may exonerate Twala.

Nxumalo: "The following SMS from downloads from Longwe confirm he didn’t shoot Senzo because he mentions that he was shot in front of them. On what did you base that conclusion?"

Steyn: "It’s my personal opinion because of the way he put the sentence 'was shot in front of me'. That is my opinion."

But Nxumalo says this contradicts Khumalo’s previous testimony that Twala fled the house before the shooting.

Nxumalo: "What Zandile is saying is that when Senzo was shot, Longwe was not in the house. What would be your response to that?"

Steyn: "I cannot comment on that, I can only comment on what I read from the SMS."

Nxumalo: "Your conclusion is that from the reading of the SMS, Longwe was in the house?"

Steyn: "In the vicinity or he knows something because he could inform someone that Senzo was 'shot in front of us.'"

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA